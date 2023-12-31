Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the November 30th total of 110,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLX shares. StockNews.com cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,057. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $898.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.