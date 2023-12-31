Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 110,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $36,665,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $1,976,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 10.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,060,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,786,660. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.