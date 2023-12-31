Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Down 20.3% in December

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bank of China Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank of China stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

