Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.22. 1,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 17.04%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

