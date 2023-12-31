Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BGH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 83,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 34.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 81.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $153,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

