Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BGH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 83,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 34.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 81.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $153,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

