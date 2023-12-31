Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BGH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 83,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $14.06.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.
Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.