Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,600 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 732,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 470,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Manner purchased 50,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,279.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Barnes Group news, Director Hans-Peter Manner acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,803.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 77,592 shares of company stock worth $1,723,540 over the last three months. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after buying an additional 333,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 162,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 56.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.6 %

B stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. 237,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $360.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.17%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

