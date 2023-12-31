Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stake Lessened by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 23.3% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 374.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 154,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

