Baxter Bros Inc. Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 34,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

ADBE stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $596.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,011. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $589.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

