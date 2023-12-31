Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 251,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

