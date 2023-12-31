Baxter Bros Inc. Has $11.87 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $187.34. 1,914,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,600. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

