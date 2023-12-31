Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 39,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in NIKE by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,500,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,050,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.57. 7,667,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

