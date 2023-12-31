Baxter Bros Inc. Invests $201,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after acquiring an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Celanese by 67.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Celanese by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 152,164 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

Celanese Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.37. The company had a trading volume of 447,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

