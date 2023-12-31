Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 6,725 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Corteva by 413.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 55.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $2,818,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

