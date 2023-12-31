Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $170.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

