Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,078 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. 13,149,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,983,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

