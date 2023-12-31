Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 4,177 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,649. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

