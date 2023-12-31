Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

FDX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,993. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $171.55 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day moving average of $255.10.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

