Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.83. 851,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.18.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

