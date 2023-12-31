Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.83. 851,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,556. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.