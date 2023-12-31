Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC) Stock Position Decreased by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition comprises about 1.4% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLAC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $209,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BLAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

About Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

