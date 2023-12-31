Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a sell rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 126,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after buying an additional 167,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

