Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,838 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises approximately 1.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 127,772 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $78.28. 1,834,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,551. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

