Bill Few Associates Inc. Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE RTX opened at $84.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.