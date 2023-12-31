Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 580 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $60.74 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

