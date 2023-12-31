Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $188,929,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,458,000 after buying an additional 1,356,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 592,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,457. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

