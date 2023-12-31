BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) & Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Critical Contrast

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and BioForce Nanosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $74.86 million 3.20 -$70.64 million ($1.76) -2.77 BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

BioForce Nanosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Akoya Biosciences has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.36, indicating that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -78.14% -121.74% -41.01% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -68,582.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Akoya Biosciences and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 76.23%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers analysis software partnerships ecosystem; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through social media and telemarketing. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

