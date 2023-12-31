BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the November 30th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BioLineRx Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BLRX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.57. 239,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLRX. StockNews.com upgraded BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
