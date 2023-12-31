BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the November 30th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioLineRx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLRX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.57. 239,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioLineRx by 88.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BioLineRx by 49.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLRX. StockNews.com upgraded BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

