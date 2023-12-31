Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,800 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the November 30th total of 293,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOR. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 88.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 83.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

BIOR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 553,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,916. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.93. Biora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.18. On average, analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

