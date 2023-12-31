BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,068,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. 565,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,652. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.78.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 17,037.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 91.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 318,910 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 224,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

