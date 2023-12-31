Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

BDIMF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.16. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.61.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.59 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

