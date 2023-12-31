Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Position Cut by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 145.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,587 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $53.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

