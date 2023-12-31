Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 87.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 60.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

