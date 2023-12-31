Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Up 29.9% in December

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,900 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 384,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLKB

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at $621,655.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $857,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after buying an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $15,731,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 499.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 256,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. 155,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,610. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.