BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $811.80. 318,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,431. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $719.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $698.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

