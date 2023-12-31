BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the November 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,363,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after buying an additional 186,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 880,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 123,732 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BLW opened at $13.98 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

