BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 446,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 102,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MYI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 636,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,779. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.97%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.