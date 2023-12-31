Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 776,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,473 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 41,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 41,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,639. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

