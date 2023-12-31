Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Position Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Blueprint Medicines worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $92.24 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,049 shares of company stock worth $2,384,727. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.