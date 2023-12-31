Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$71.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.61. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$48.82 and a 1 year high of C$74.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

