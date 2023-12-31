Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,293. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

