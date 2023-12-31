Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Lowered by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.91. 403,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

