Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 9,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,667,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,534,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,432 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 469,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 121,066 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,253 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

