Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

BOUYY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.50. 25,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Bouygues Company Profile

See Also

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

