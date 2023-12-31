Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bouygues Price Performance
BOUYY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.50. 25,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $7.82.
Bouygues Company Profile
