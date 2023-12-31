Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the November 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.8 days.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BYDGF remained flat at $209.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $146.14 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.01.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

