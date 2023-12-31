Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in RTX were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.14. 4,624,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,086,715. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

