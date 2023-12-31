Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,543,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,875,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,709,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,353,000 after purchasing an additional 209,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,244,000 after purchasing an additional 329,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.15. 849,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3286 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.