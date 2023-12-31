Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $201,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Etsy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.05. 2,397,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,728. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $672,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,761.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,302 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. B. Riley began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

