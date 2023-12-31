Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 73,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period.

BATS:USHY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,384 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

