Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,161. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

