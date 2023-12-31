Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Booking by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 150.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 15.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 31.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $3,547.22. The company had a trading volume of 164,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,168.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3,036.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,978.00 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,423.56.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

